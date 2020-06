McDonald’s Opens New Restaurant In Bucharest In RON5M Investment; Reaches 85 Units In Romania

McDonald’s Opens New Restaurant In Bucharest In RON5M Investment; Reaches 85 Units In Romania. Premier Restaurants Romania, which operates McDonald’s restaurant chain in Romania, has recently inaugurated a restaurant in Bucharest’s Piata Progresul area, following an investment estimated at RON5 million, reaching 85 units in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]