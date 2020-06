Nordis Group Sees 50% Higher Sales YoY In March-May 2020

Nordis Group Sees 50% Higher Sales YoY In March-May 2020. Nordis Group, a real estate developer specialized in the construction of luxury properties, registered 47% higher sales year-on-year in March-May 2020, for the Nordis Mamaia 5***** mixed-use compound, which comprises a five-star hotel and residential apartments located in the northern area of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]