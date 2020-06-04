 
Romaniapress.com

June 4, 2020

USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future together
Jun 4, 2020

USR: 100 years after Trianon we must focus on our future together.

The Save Romania Union USR) on Thursday said that it is vital for Romanians and Hungarians to focus on today's and tomorrow's challenges, to continue to respect each other and to build a common future for them in the European Union, according to the "Unity in Diversity" principle. "100 years after Trianon, we must focus on our future together. We are not interested in political calculations built around an event with different meanings for the majority and the minority. Any attempt to keep alive the memory of the event that we mark today for purposes contrary to the values the Romanian and Hungarian states have chosen to embrace by joining the European Union would artificially fuel ethnic tensions," said the USR in a press release. USR also mentioned that it will continue to find concrete solutions that will contribute to the cultivation of the identity of all ethnic, social and cultural categories in order to promote socio-cultural diversity. "For us, the priority goal in this matter is to ask common questions about the present and the future, to find common visions on issues of concern to the Hungarian minority and all citizens of Romania. The role of the political factor is not always to analyze historical interdependencies. From a human point of view, we understand that what was the culmination of the Great Union for Romanians has brought a sense of loss, of rupture, for the Hungarian community. For us, Romanians and Hungarians alike, what is important is to respect each other and to build our common future, in the European Union, in full accordance with the founding principle of the European edifice, which is "Unity in diversity"," said the same release. In the same message, the Save Romania Union emphasizes that it opposes "any attempt to reinterpret European values and to use of EU mechanisms" for purposes other than those of building a closer unity between communities. According to the same source, "it is not the creation of artificial barriers between communities that is the solution, but, on the contrary," a close relationship and a continuous dialogue. "The main responsibility for preserving the ethnic identity of all Romanian inhabitants lies with the Romanian state. Hungary can support the Hungarian community in Romania in preserving the ethnic identity based on agreements with the Romanian state. We encourage the two states to work for the benefit of the Romanian and Hungarian communities. The Romanian and Hungarian governments are essential for the two countries to be able to prosper in a climate of democracy and good understanding," stated USR. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

FinMin Citu: I hope we can keep the rating; I would be surprised if Q1 performance is not appreciated Rating agencies cannot ignore Romania's successful issue of bonds to the international markets and the fact that it continued to have economic growth in the first quarter of the year, the Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu told an interview with AGERPRES. "The fact that we had economic (...)

USR asks President Iohannis to send modification of education law to reexamination over sexual education classes Save Romania Union (USR) MPs ask President Klaus Iohannis, in a letter, not to promulgate the modification of the education law referring to the sexual education classes, as voted by Parliament on June 3, and send it instead to the Legislature for a reexamination, for "the modification (...)

Top Romanian artists join lineup of drive-in concert in Bucharest Several of the most famous artists and music groups in Romania will go on stage at “The Concert Drive-In” event scheduled to take place at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest, on June 19-21. Alina Eremia, Antonia, Carla’s Dreams, Roxen, INNA, Irina Rimes, The Motans, Azteca & IAN, Killa Fonic, (...)

PM Orban says European Green Deal provides clear guidance for Romanian gov't programme Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the European Commission's new plan, called the European Green Deal is "a clear guide in the Romanian government's programme and in all subsequent government actions." Orban and Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe participated on Friday in the (...)

Romanian castle listed among unexpected places used for coronavirus quarantine News platform Thedispatch.in has added Romania’s Peles Castle on its list of unexpected places used as quarantine sites during the coronavirus pandemic. “Romania’s royal family offered up to 53 spaces in the Neo-Renaissance Peles Castle near the Carpathian mountain resort of Sinaia for people (...)

Iohannis on World Environment Day: We have to stop illegal logging In a message on June 5, World Environment Day, President Klaus Iohannis is sounding the alarm over illegal logging in Romania, urging all citizens to participate in reforestation programmes. "We must put an end to illicit logging and get all involved in Romania's national reforestation (...)

PM Orban urges Romanians to protect themselves;significant increase of COVID-19 cases can lead to new restrictions Prime Minister Ludovic Orban urged Romanians again to protect themselves and observe the "physical distance for health protection," warning that "any significant increase in the number of cases [of COVID-19 infections] can lead to new restrictive measures." "We await to (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |