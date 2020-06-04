 
June 4, 2020

ForMin Aurescu, Ukrainian counterpart discuss minority rights, pandemic co-operation
Jun 4, 2020

ForMin Aurescu, Ukrainian counterpart discuss minority rights, pandemic co-operation.

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the situation of national minorities in the neighboring country and co-operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the discussion follows another conversation they had on March 25. On Thursday, the ministers spoke about the right to mother tongue tuition of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Ukraine, while also addressing other issues of interest related to the protection of the rights of persons belonging to this minority. The two dignitaries agreed to resume in the period immediately ahead the Romanian-Ukrainian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on the Protection of Persons Belonging to National Minorities. At the same time, Aurescu and Kuleba discussed a visit to Romania of the Ukrainian foreign minister that is to be organised in the near future. In his phone conversation, Aurescu mentioned that Romania is preparing concrete medical support for Ukraine in the management of the effects of the pandemic, with Kuleba voicing special appreciation for such an intention. The two foreign ministers also discussed the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, including from the perspective of facilitating transit through Romania in order to repatriate Ukrainian citizens, as over 600 Ukrainian citizens have been transiting Romania safely since the beginning of the crisis. Aurescu underlined the importance of international solidarity and voiced Romania's readiness to continue providing support to Ukrainian citizens. Kuleba thanked Romania for its efficient co-operation in ensuring the transit of Ukrainian citizens repatriating amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as for the constant support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its European integration efforts. According to the MAE, also tackled within the talks were aspects of shared interest at regional level. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
