Romanian distressed assets investment platform ROCA took over an unspecified stake in fish farm Piscicola, in northwestern Romania, following a EUR 600,000 investment. The transaction approaches completion. Piscicola, located in Adrian village in Satu Mare county, operates a 311-hectare fish