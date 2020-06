Hourly labour cost in Romania up 10.2% in Q1 on fewer working hours

Hourly labour cost in Romania up 10.2% in Q1 on fewer working hours. The hourly labor cost in Romania, adjusted for the number of working days, increased in the first quarter of the year by 2.33% compared to the previous quarter and by 10.2% compared to the same period last year, the statistics office INS announced. The hourly labor cost includes the technical (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]