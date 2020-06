Retail sales in Romania plunge by 19.5% in April

Retail sales in Romania plunge by 19.5% in April. Retail sales in Romania plunged by 19.5% in April compared to the same month last year, the statistics office INS announced. The closure of non-essential shops in commercial centers and the movement restrictions for the population have contributed to this decline. The sales of footwear and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]