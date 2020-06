Biggest Romanian drug producer Terapia eyes 10% growth this year

Biggest Romanian drug producer Terapia eyes 10% growth this year. Romanian pharmaceutical producer Terapia targets a 10% rise in revenues this year, assuming that the exports return to the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company's CEO Dragos Damian. The company's revenues improved marginally to RON 736 million (EUR 155 mln) last (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]