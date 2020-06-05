Top Romanian artists join lineup of drive-in concert in BucharestSeveral of the most famous artists and music groups in Romania will go on stage at “The Concert Drive-In” event scheduled to take place at Romexpo, in northern Bucharest, on June 19-21. Alina Eremia, Antonia, Carla’s Dreams, Roxen, INNA, Irina Rimes, The Motans, Azteca & IAN, Killa Fonic, (...)
Iohannis on World Environment Day: We have to stop illegal loggingIn a message on June 5, World Environment Day, President Klaus Iohannis is sounding the alarm over illegal logging in Romania, urging all citizens to participate in reforestation programmes.
"We must put an end to illicit logging and get all involved in Romania's national reforestation (...)