Grampet Group donates a Coronavirus testing device and 1,000 testing kits to the Victor Gomoiu Children’s Clinical Hospital in Bucharest

Grampet Group donates a Coronavirus testing device and 1,000 testing kits to the Victor Gomoiu Children’s Clinical Hospital in Bucharest. GRAMPET Group continues the campaign launched in May and donates one of the 10 COVID-19 testing devices to a children’s hospital, respectively to the Victor Gomoiu Children’s Clinical Hospital in Bucharest, together with 1,000 testing kits. The state-of-the-art eCL8000-Automated ECL Immunoassay (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]