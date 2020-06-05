OTP Bank Romania: Agriculture needs financing, drought has increased the number of requests from farmers

OTP Bank Romania: Agriculture needs financing, drought has increased the number of requests from farmers. OTP Bank Romania pre-finances subsidies for local farmers, granting based on a unique banking product, up to 160% of the value of surface subsidies and estimates for this year an increase in the need for financing for local agriculture, affected by drought. The financing request for APIA SAPS (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]