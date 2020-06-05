Romanian seaside: Tourists can explore underwater archaeological ruins free of charge this summer

Romanian seaside: Tourists can explore underwater archaeological ruins free of charge this summer. Diving enthusiasts will have the chance this summer to explore the underwater remains of the ancient port of Tomis free of charge. Within the Urbe Submersi project, 200 people accompanied by guides or diving instructors will have the opportunity to visit free of charge the remains of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]