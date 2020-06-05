Romania's COVID-19 deaths hit 1,308 following another three fatalities

Romania's COVID-19 deaths hit 1,308 following another three fatalities. Another three people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,308, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday. The latest victims are three men, aged between 51 and 85, from the counties of Ilfov, Bacau, and from Bucharest City; they all had underlying medical conditions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]