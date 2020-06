Gruia Dufaut Law Office: IMM Invest Romania-Lighter access conditions

Gruia Dufaut Law Office: IMM Invest Romania-Lighter access conditions. The GEO no 89/2020 published in the Official Gazette no. 458 of May 29, 2020 comes with a new legislative framework aimed at simplifying and easing access to financing for SMEs under the program IMM Invest Romania. The normative act adopted by the Government, on the one hand, broadens the... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]