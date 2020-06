OMV Petrom Pays RON1.76B Dividends, Romanian Govt Cashes RON360M

OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the most valuable company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, OMV Petrom, paid RON1.76 billion in dividends to investors Friday from its 2019 profit.