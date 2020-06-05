USR asks President Iohannis to send modification of education law to reexamination over sexual education classes

USR asks President Iohannis to send modification of education law to reexamination over sexual education classes. Save Romania Union (USR) MPs ask President Klaus Iohannis, in a letter, not to promulgate the modification of the education law referring to the sexual education classes, as voted by Parliament on June 3, and send it instead to the Legislature for a reexamination, for "the modification voted by Parliament violates the pupils' right to education." USR brought to mind that Parliament voted a modification to the Law No. 45/2020 on June 3 regarding the sexual education classes adapted to the age of the pupils according to the curriculum approved by the Ministry of Education as early as 2004, initiated by USR Deputy Cristina Iurisniti, according to which modification sexual education classes will only be attended by the pupils if they have their parents' approval. USR claims that "the modification limits pupils' access to the curriculum and the educational activities in the health and sexual education fields." "We believe that this violates the constitutional right to education of pupils since a large part of them will not have access to such correct information approved by the authorities and the public institutions in the field of health education. It is also essential that parents receive correct and comprehensive information but it would be too much if the pupils' access to education depended on the parents' approval," reads the letter sent by the parliamentary group of the USR to AGERPRES on Friday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]