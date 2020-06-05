Iohannis on World Environment Day: We have to stop illegal logging

Iohannis on World Environment Day: We have to stop illegal logging. In a message on June 5, World Environment Day, President Klaus Iohannis is sounding the alarm over illegal logging in Romania, urging all citizens to participate in reforestation programmes. "We must put an end to illicit logging and get all involved in Romania's national reforestation programmes! We need to take concrete action to reduce carbon emissions, thus learning to live in harmony with the environment," reads the presidential message released by the Presidential Administration. Iohannis adds that "the environmental problems facing Romania today require decisive action by all responsible authorities to combat pollution, illegal logging and waste contamination." "Romania has an extraordinary natural wealth, with secular forests, rare animal species and extinct habitats than elsewhere in Europe. In order to preserve all these riches, we need, more than ever, efficient strategies, coherent legislation, responsible management of natural resources, supporting clean industries and everything related to the green economy," Iohannis said. In that sense, he calls for ecological education and civic involvement. "As always, I support initiatives dedicated to preserving the quality of the environment and the rational use of natural resources. On this occasion, I want to thank all those who have been actively involved all these years in the ecological field with beneficial results for our society, and I am urging them to continue on the same path," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (AS - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]