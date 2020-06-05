Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 196 to 20,103

Coronavirus latest: Romania's total caseload rises by 196 to 20,103. A number of 96 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last update, bringing the total case count to 20,103, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday. Of the infected persons, 14,145 have been declared cured and discharged from hospital. As many as 152 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,308 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]