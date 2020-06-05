Romanian castle listed among unexpected places used for coronavirus quarantine

Romanian castle listed among unexpected places used for coronavirus quarantine. News platform Thedispatch.in has added Romania’s Peles Castle on its list of unexpected places used as quarantine sites during the coronavirus pandemic. “Romania’s royal family offered up to 53 spaces in the Neo-Renaissance Peles Castle near the Carpathian mountain resort of Sinaia for people (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]