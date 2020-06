Banca Transilvania CFO Sells RON556,250 Worth Of Lender’s Shares

Banca Transilvania CFO Sells RON556,250 Worth Of Lender’s Shares. Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) said in a stock market announcement Friday that its Chief Financial Officer George-Razvan Calinescu had sold 250,000 TLV shares on June 3, at a price of RON2.225 per unit, within three transactions worth (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]