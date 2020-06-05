Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 1 to 1,316

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 1 to 1,316. Another person infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 1,316, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday evening. It is about a 38-year-old man of Neamt County. Confirmation date: June 4. Date of death: June 2. Comorbidities: acute pancreatitis. AGERPRES (AS - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stănescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]