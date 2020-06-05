 
Romaniapress.com

June 5, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 1 to 1,316
Jun 5, 2020

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 1 to 1,316.

Another person infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 1,316, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday evening. It is about a 38-year-old man of Neamt County. Confirmation date: June 4. Date of death: June 2. Comorbidities: acute pancreatitis. AGERPRES (AS - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stănescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Green Deal, a clear guide for Romanian government's programme, says PM Orban Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the European Commission’s new plan, called the European Green Deal is “a clear guide in the Romanian government’s programme and in all subsequent government actions.” Orban and Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe participated on Friday in the launching event (...)

PM Orban, Coalition for Romania's Development discuss public credit guarantee schemes Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday had a new round of consultations with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania’s Development at the Victoria Palace, with whom he discussed public credit guarantee schemes. According to a post on the Government’s Facebook page, discussions focused on (...)

Romanian Naval Forces complete six-month international mission within NATO Minelayer F-274 “Vice-Amiral Constantin Balescu” under the subordination of the Fleet Command returned to Constanta on Friday after a 6-month international mission as a command ship of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 – SNMCMG-2, the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) informs. (...)

PM Orban: Government considers local elections should happen in late September, early October The government considers that a suitable period for organising this year’s local elections is late September, early October, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, adding that both September 27 and October 4 are good for the elections. “Following the ruling of the Constitutional Court, it (...)

Deputy PM Turcan: PNL promises that "no child will be left behind" in having access to good quality education Deputy PM Raluca Turcan appreciated as “exemplary” the involvement in the past couple of months of the civil society in supporting the state authorities to help the children from the disadvantaged environments with their education and said that PNL promises that “no child will be left behind.” (...)

Foreign Ministry: German farm where 150 Romanians also work enters insolvency;employer guarantees salary rights A farm in the German locality of Hoyerhagen, where approximately 150 Romanians are employed, has entered insolvency and the employer gives assurances that this situation “won’t affect the payment of the salary rights due to the workers, as there are sufficient funds for this purpose,” a release (...)

Ombudsman calls for urgent regulation of admissions, surgeries to COVID-19 support hospitals The Ombudsman Renate Weber announced on Friday having requested the Ministry of Health to urgently regulate the situation of admissions to and surgeries at COVID-19 support hospitals. She said in a press statement quoted by Agerpres that she received several petitions from patients, their (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |