 
Romaniapress.com

June 5, 2020

PNL's Turcan: PNL promises no child will be left behind
Jun 5, 2020

PNL's Turcan: PNL promises no child will be left behind.

Deputy PM Raluca Turcan appreciated as "exemplary" the involvement in the past couple of months of the civil society in supporting the state authorities to help the children from the disadvantaged environments with their education and said that PNL promises that "no child will be left behind." "Today, together with the Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, we've had a chance to consult with some civil society organisations which are implementing an educational programme for children coming from the disadvantaged environments. We have tried to find out how we can help these children to have access to good quality education in increasing numbers. In the past couple of months, civil society got involved in an exemplary manner in supporting the state authorities to help those among us who are the most vulnerable. This involvement proved that the state was not alone in its effort to not leave these children behind," Turcan wrote on Facebook on Friday. According to the Deputy PM, the organisations presented the programmes that they have implemented and proposed solutions to reduce the existing gap in what concerns the access to learning and to increase access and participation of children to good quality education. Among the ideas and solutions proposed, Turcan mentioned: the children coming from the disadvantaged environments need well trained and motivated teachers, unitary educational programmes and an approach of their problems that will take into account the entire system perspective; digital education must also be granted special attention when it comes to vulnerable children (of Roma ethnicity or children with disabilities) in order to prevent the widening of equity gaps; integrate measures to take into account the social, educational and health dimensions; digital education must include equipment, applications and resource, and also the development of digital skills. Turcan also said that, although "PNL has governed during a time of crisis, and under very much pressure," it managed to solve a series of problems that were delayed "by too many governments." Among the measures adopted by the PNL, in the past months, Turcan enumerated: free transportation, on all transportation means; allocation of funds to buy 250,000 tablets connected to the Internet; financing the pilot-programme "Meal at School"; the allocation of 30 million euros for a project funded with European money aimed at helping children whose parents left the country to work abroad. "We have created the Didactic Master's Programme to train 400 teachers this autumn; we prepared the documentation for the project in order to be able to offer, in the shortest time, from European money, after-school type of programmes; our future actions will be coordinated with representatives of the civil society and we will meet the real needs of the society, especially in those places where the COVID crisis has deepened ever more the social inequities," said Turcan. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

European Green Deal, a clear guide for Romanian government's programme, says PM Orban Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the European Commission’s new plan, called the European Green Deal is “a clear guide in the Romanian government’s programme and in all subsequent government actions.” Orban and Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe participated on Friday in the launching event (...)

PM Orban, Coalition for Romania's Development discuss public credit guarantee schemes Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday had a new round of consultations with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania’s Development at the Victoria Palace, with whom he discussed public credit guarantee schemes. According to a post on the Government’s Facebook page, discussions focused on (...)

Romanian Naval Forces complete six-month international mission within NATO Minelayer F-274 “Vice-Amiral Constantin Balescu” under the subordination of the Fleet Command returned to Constanta on Friday after a 6-month international mission as a command ship of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 – SNMCMG-2, the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) informs. (...)

PM Orban: Government considers local elections should happen in late September, early October The government considers that a suitable period for organising this year’s local elections is late September, early October, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, adding that both September 27 and October 4 are good for the elections. “Following the ruling of the Constitutional Court, it (...)

Deputy PM Turcan: PNL promises that "no child will be left behind" in having access to good quality education Deputy PM Raluca Turcan appreciated as “exemplary” the involvement in the past couple of months of the civil society in supporting the state authorities to help the children from the disadvantaged environments with their education and said that PNL promises that “no child will be left behind.” (...)

Foreign Ministry: German farm where 150 Romanians also work enters insolvency;employer guarantees salary rights A farm in the German locality of Hoyerhagen, where approximately 150 Romanians are employed, has entered insolvency and the employer gives assurances that this situation “won’t affect the payment of the salary rights due to the workers, as there are sufficient funds for this purpose,” a release (...)

Ombudsman calls for urgent regulation of admissions, surgeries to COVID-19 support hospitals The Ombudsman Renate Weber announced on Friday having requested the Ministry of Health to urgently regulate the situation of admissions to and surgeries at COVID-19 support hospitals. She said in a press statement quoted by Agerpres that she received several petitions from patients, their (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |