Romanian Naval Forces complete six-month international mission within NATO

Romanian Naval Forces complete six-month international mission within NATO. Minelayer F-274 “Vice-Amiral Constantin Balescu” under the subordination of the Fleet Command returned to Constanta on Friday after a 6-month international mission as a command ship of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 – SNMCMG-2, the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN) informs. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]