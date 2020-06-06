PM Orban: Government considers local elections should happen in late September, early October

PM Orban: Government considers local elections should happen in late September, early October. The government considers that a suitable period for organising this year’s local elections is late September, early October, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, adding that both September 27 and October 4 are good for the elections. “Following the ruling of the Constitutional Court, it (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]