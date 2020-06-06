Ombudsman calls for urgent regulation of admissions, surgeries to COVID-19 support hospitals

Ombudsman calls for urgent regulation of admissions, surgeries to COVID-19 support hospitals. The Ombudsman Renate Weber announced on Friday having requested the Ministry of Health to urgently regulate the situation of admissions to and surgeries at COVID-19 support hospitals. She said in a press statement quoted by Agerpres that she received several petitions from patients, their (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]