|
|
|
Tariceanu: ALDE, PSD, Pro Romania discuss to make a coalition for local, parliamentary elections
Jun 6, 2020
Tariceanu: ALDE, PSD, Pro Romania discuss to make a coalition for local, parliamentary elections.
ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), PSD (Social Democratic Party) and Pro Romania are discussing to make a centre-left coalition to participate together in the next local and parliamentary elections, ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Friday. “We are currently discussing, (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
More than 15,000 Romanians arrive to Romanian resorts at the Black Sea on Pentecost holiday (study)
More than 15,000 Romanians arrived to Romanian resorts at the Black Sea during the Pentecost mini-holiday, although the initial estimates of tour operators were between 10,000 and 12,000 people, according to a study by the Litoralulromanesc.ro online agency.
"Although, from the initial (...)
TAROM flight to London and back on June 8
TAROM Romanian Air Transport Company introduces on Monday, June 8, flights from Bucharest to London and back, according to an announcement posted on its Facebook page.
Thus, for the Bucharest - London flight the tariff is 267 euros, all fees included, as well as 10-kg cabin luggage and 23-kg (...)
GCS: 3,304 Romanian citizens abroad, novel coronavirus positive
A number of 3,304 Romanian citizens in other states have tested positive for COVID-19, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.
Among these, a number of 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 617 in Germany, 97 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the (...)
GCS: 189 new cases of COVID-19; total number of persons infected - 20,479
A number of 189 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 20,479, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.
Of the (...)
Number of newly established companies on foreign capital down 35% four months into 2020
The number of newly established companies on foreign capital went down 34.46% in the first four months of the year, as against the similar interval of 2019, to 1,288 units, according to the data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).
The 1,288 new companies had a total (...)
GCS: COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,326
Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 1,326, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.
These are three men and one woman aged between 57 and 83. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - (...)
European Green Deal, a clear guide for Romanian government's programme, says PM Orban
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the European Commission’s new plan, called the European Green Deal is “a clear guide in the Romanian government’s programme and in all subsequent government actions.” Orban and Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe participated on Friday in the launching event (...)
|