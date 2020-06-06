PM Orban, Coalition for Romania’s Development discuss public credit guarantee schemes

PM Orban, Coalition for Romania’s Development discuss public credit guarantee schemes. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday had a new round of consultations with the representatives of the Coalition for Romania’s Development at the Victoria Palace, with whom he discussed public credit guarantee schemes. According to a post on the Government’s Facebook page, discussions focused on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]