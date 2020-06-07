GCS: 189 new cases of COVID-19; total number of persons infected - 20,479

GCS: 189 new cases of COVID-19; total number of persons infected - 20,479. A number of 189 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 20,479, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. Of the people confirmed positive, 14,638 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 144 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,326 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]