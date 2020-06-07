Number of newly established companies on foreign capital down 35% four months into 2020

Number of newly established companies on foreign capital down 35% four months into 2020. The number of newly established companies on foreign capital went down 34.46% in the first four months of the year, as against the similar interval of 2019, to 1,288 units, according to the data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). The 1,288 new companies had a total subscribed share capital worth 2.145 million dollars, down 56% from Jan-April 2019. On April 30, 2020, the highest number of foreign shareholding companies was with investors from Italy, namely 49,095 (3.842 billion dollars subscribed capital), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, namely 12.74 billion dollars, in 5,453 companies. A number of 87 companies with foreign capital were registered, with a subscribed capital of 130,300 dollars. Most registered companies were recorded in the area of wholesale and retail trade, auto moto repairs, namely 25.2% of the total, professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities - 26.44% and constructions - 10.34%. At the end of April 2020, in Romania there were 228,180 companies with foreign shareholding. The value of the subscribed capital stood at 63.676 billion dollars. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]