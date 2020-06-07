GCS: COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,326

GCS: COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,326. Four more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 1,326, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday. These are three men and one woman aged between 57 and 83. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]