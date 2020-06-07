More than 15,000 Romanians arrive to Romanian resorts at the Black Sea on Pentecost holiday (study)

More than 15,000 Romanians arrive to Romanian resorts at the Black Sea on Pentecost holiday (study). More than 15,000 Romanians arrived to Romanian resorts at the Black Sea during the Pentecost mini-holiday, although the initial estimates of tour operators were between 10,000 and 12,000 people, according to a study by the Litoralulromanesc.ro online agency. "Although, from the initial estimates, it seemed that around 10-12,000 tourists will reach the seaside during the Pentecost mini-holiday, the reality exceeded the expectations of the tour operators, because more than 15,000 Romanians are accommodated at the seaside this extended weekend, with most of them coming from Bucharest (almost half of the total), followed by those of Brasov, Prahova, Iasi, Arges and Galati," agency representatives maintain. Stays for the Pentecost mini-holiday began selling in January, but during the restrictions imposed by the authorities in the context of the pandemic, the pace of reservations was much reduced. After the travel bans lifting and, especially, after the announcement of President Klaus Iohannis that the seacoast was to open on June 1, the number of reservations has increased exponentially. According to the study, most of the more than 15,000 tourists came to the seaside for three days, but there are also some (especially those who booked last minute) who spend only two days in a Romanian resort at the Black Sea. According to the data centralised by Litoralulromanesc.ro, during this Pentecost holiday, approximately 100 hotels are opened at the seaside, compared to 380 last year, in the same period. "We estimate that, on average, the occupancy rate in the hotels opened is 40-50%, but there are also accommodation units that are occupied at maximum capacity," said Ionut Nedea, general manager of the Litoralulromanesc.ro agency. Most of the tourists who arrived to the seaside these days, namely 46%, came from Bucharest. Coming from Brasov were 7.4%, from Prahova 5.8%, from Iasi 5.6%, from Arges 5.2%, from Galati 4.5%, from Cluj 3.5% and from Craiova 3.4% . Litoralulromanesc.ro, owned by the Creative Eye SRL company from Constanta, with fully private Romanian capital, is the largest holiday retailer in the domestic Black Sea resorts, both in terms of number of tourists and sales. Last year, it registered a sales volume of 30 million euros, and through the agency, more than 200,000 tourists arrived in the Romanian resorts at the Black Sea last year. The portal promotes over 500 accommodation structures in 13 resorts at the Romanian seaside, from one-star to five-star units. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

