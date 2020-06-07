GCS: 3,304 Romanian citizens abroad, novel coronavirus positive

GCS: 3,304 Romanian citizens abroad, novel coronavirus positive. A number of 3,304 Romanian citizens in other states have tested positive for COVID-19, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday. Among these, a number of 1,885 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 617 in Germany, 97 in the UK, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, UAE, Malta, Brazil and Sweden. According to GCS, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic until now, 114 Romanian citizens abroad have died - 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the UK, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the US and one in Brazil. From among the Romanian citizens confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, 28 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia. "These data are collected by Romania's diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad either from the relevant authorities in the residence states, as much as these data are available for public communication, or directly from Romanian citizens abroad," the GCS points out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]