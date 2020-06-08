At Least 10% of Corporate Employees Could Lose Their Jobs in H2 Due to Recession



The economic downturn along with the rethinking of business plans will lead to layoffs in the major companies in the next few months, market data show. At least 10% to 20% of the corporate employees could lose their jobs and the layoffs will target, as usual, those hired in the past year, who (...)