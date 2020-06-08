ALDE says Iohannis-Orban gov't prepare state of alert prolongation to avoid censure motion

ALDE says Iohannis-Orban gov't prepare state of alert prolongation to avoid censure motion. The Orban government is preparing to extend the state of alert to avoid the censure motion, an ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, ed. n.) post written on the party's Facebook page on Monday says. "To avoid the motion of censure, the Iohannis-Orban government is preparing to extend the state of alert! We bet that the Parliament will no longer vote for this exceptional state! And then they'll have to find another reason to get rid of the motion," ALDE's Facebook post reads. "We suggest an invasion of the Martians, if only for the reason Mr. Citu (the Finance minister, ed. n.) has also invoked before, when his website didn't work! With all the measures of "relaxation" that have been taken, the state of alert is obvious that it is kept not for the population, but for the interests of the governors!" the ALDE post concludes.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alexandru-Costin Motroasa, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]