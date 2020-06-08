 
Romaniapress.com

June 8, 2020

Romania counts for 20,604 COVID-19 infected persons
Jun 8, 2020

Romania counts for 20,604 COVID-19 infected persons.

A further 125 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, reaching a total of 20,604 illnesses, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Monday. Of the people confirmed positively, 14,826 were declared cured and discharged. 146 patients are admitted to intensive care. So far, 1,334 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ICR London, Romanian Embassy in the UK organize concert to honour Romanian community's contribution in the fight against the pandemic The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London and the Romanian Embassy in the UK held a special event on Thursday, 4 June, to celebrate the extraordinary contribution made by the Romanian community in the UK in the fight against the pandemic, informs a release of the institute sent on (...)

Litoralulromanesc.ro study reveals that more than 15,000 Romanians went to the Black Sea resorts for the Pentecost mini-holiday More than 15,000 Romanians arrived to Romanian resorts at the Black Sea during the Pentecost mini-holiday, although the initial estimates of tour operators were between 10,000 and 12,000 people, according to a study by the Litoralulromanesc.ro online agency. “Although, from the initial (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: After 15 June, let's put an end to the Liberal model of administering a country only with fines PSD (Social Democratic Party, opposition) acting chairman Marcel Ciolacu believes that there is no need for fines and state of alert, even if the Government wants this because “it is the perfect firewall for all the PNL clientele to continue their big business on public money”. “After 15 June, (...)

GCS: Romania records 20,604 COVID-19 infected persons A further 125 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, reaching a total of 20,604 illnesses, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Monday. Of the people confirmed positively, 14,826 were declared cured and discharged. (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: After 15 June, let's cut "Klaustrophobia" off, think how to relaunch Romania PSD (Social Democratic Party, opposition) acting chairman Marcel Ciolacu believes that there is no need for fines and state of alert, even if the Government wants this because "it is the perfect firewall for all the PNL clientele to continue their big business on public money". (...)

Ambassador Oana Cristina Popa, appointed Head of EU Delegation to Montenegro Diplomat Oana Cristina Popa, who is currently Romania’s ambassador to Serbia, was appointed head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro by the decision of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) (...)

Romania participates in Team Europe int'l assistance project and "The Coronavirus Global Response" initiative Romania participates in one of the most ambitious international assistance projects – “Team Europe”, which was the main topic on the agenda of European officials at the informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, and at the same time our country is part of “The Coronavirus Global Response” (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |