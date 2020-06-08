Romania counts for 20,604 COVID-19 infected persons

Romania counts for 20,604 COVID-19 infected persons. A further 125 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, reaching a total of 20,604 illnesses, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Monday. Of the people confirmed positively, 14,826 were declared cured and discharged. 146 patients are admitted to intensive care. So far, 1,334 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]