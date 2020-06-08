Coronavirus death toll in Romania hits 1,334

Coronavirus death toll in Romania hits 1,334. Another eight persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,334, on Monday announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The latest fatalities are six men and two women, aged between 44 and 87 years, from the counties of Alba, Buzau, Hunedoara, Iasi, Sibiu, Tulcea and Vrancea, all with pre-existing illnesses.AGERPRES(RO - editors: Karina Olteanu, George Onea; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]