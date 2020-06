GCS: Romania records 20,604 COVID-19 infected persons

GCS: Romania records 20,604 COVID-19 infected persons. A further 125 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information, reaching a total of 20,604 illnesses, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Monday. Of the people confirmed positively, 14,826 were declared cured and discharged.