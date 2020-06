Ambassador Oana Cristina Popa, appointed Head of EU Delegation to Montenegro

Ambassador Oana Cristina Popa, appointed head of EU Delegation to Montenegro. Diplomat Oana Cristina Popa, who is currently Romania's ambassador to Serbia, was appointed head of the EU Delegation to Montenegro by the decision of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)