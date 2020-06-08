Litoralulromanesc.ro study reveals that more than 15,000 Romanians went to the Black Sea resorts for the Pentecost mini-holiday



Litoralulromanesc.ro study reveals that more than 15,000 Romanians went to the Black Sea resorts for the Pentecost mini-holiday.

More than 15,000 Romanians arrived to Romanian resorts at the Black Sea during the Pentecost mini-holiday, although the initial estimates of tour operators were between 10,000 and 12,000 people, according to a study by the Litoralulromanesc.ro online agency. “Although, from the initial (...)