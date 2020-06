Romania’s central bank sets up EUR 4.5 bln repo line with ECB

Romania's central bank sets up EUR 4.5 bln repo line with ECB. The European Central Bank (ECB) and Romania's National Bank (BNR) have agreed to set up a repo line arrangement. Under this agreement, the ECB will provide euro liquidity to the BNR to address possible euro liquidity needs in the presence of market dysfunctions due to the COVID -19 shock, BNR