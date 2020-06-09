EY’s 55th RECAI: Renewable energy sector is expected to bounce back quickly despite the impact of COVID-19

EY’s 55th RECAI: Renewable energy sector is expected to bounce back quickly despite the impact of COVID-19. Renewables are potentially a safer-haven for long-term investment Climate change and environmental considerations drive higher investment in renewables The US and Spain rise notably in the ranking, to #1 and #11 respectively Despite the global slowdown caused by COVID-19, the renewable energy (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]