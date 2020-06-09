Colliers International analysis: Slowed production from the past months will be adapted through increased output over the summer



Colliers International analysis: Slowed production from the past months will be adapted through increased output over the summer.

Higher inventories may lead to a higher need for short-term storage options Many manufacturing facilities in Romania ceased operations soon after the Covid-19 outbreak, to help protect employees from the spread of the virus. However, March and May are two of the biggest production months over (...)