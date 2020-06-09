RO centre-left parties negotiate electoral alliance and no-confidence motion
Jun 9, 2020
RO centre-left parties negotiate electoral alliance and no-confidence motion.
Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Romania, and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) have started talks to form a center-left coalition to participate in the next local and parliamentary elections, ALDE president, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, announced on Friday, June 5. "We (...)
