Bust of Pope Francis to be unveiled next Tuesday in BucharestA bust of Pope Francis, made by sculptor Darie Dup, will be unveiled next Tuesday on Schitu Magureanu Boulevard in Bucharest. “The visit of Pope Francis impressed and, being under the motto ‘Let’s walk together!’ I believe it has managed to draw attention on these vectors which deserved to be... (...)
