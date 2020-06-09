 
Code Yellow of bad weather in 27 counties,until Wednesday morning;rest of the country under atmospheric instability warning
Jun 9, 2020

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow advisory for storms, hail and rain falls in 27 counties, valid until Wednesday morning The counties targeted by the Code Yellow advisory are the following: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu Salaj, Suceava, Valcea and Vrancea. According to meteorologist, between 9 June, 12:00hrs and 10 June, 10:00hrs, in Banat, Crisana, Transylvania, western Oltenia, as well as in the mountain areas, there will be period of accentuated atmospheric instability, which will trigger frequent thunders, storms, hail and torrential rains. The quantities of water will exceed 25-30 l/sq m and 40 l/sq m in some places. Moreover, between 9 June, 09:30hrs and 12 June, 09:00hrs, a warning of atmospheric instability comes to force, valid in most regions. Thus, the weather will be unstable on Tuesday (9 June), especially in the intra-Carpathian and mountain regions, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (9/10 June) in the southwest, and on Wednesday and Thursday (10 and 11 June) in most parts of the country. Torrential rain falls, thunders, wind intensification, storms and, locally, hail will be reported. On short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 15 - 25 l/sq m and 30 l/sq m on small areas. The ANM mentions that the degree of atmospheric instability will remain accentuated until the end of the week in most regions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

