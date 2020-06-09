Holde Agri Invest Seeks To Attract Extra RON12M From Investors Ahead Of Stock Market Listing

Holde Agri Invest Seeks To Attract Extra RON12M From Investors Ahead Of Stock Market Listing. Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company operating farmland, on Tuesday said it will be launching a new private placement for its shares, in June, in order to attract RON12 million from stock market investors. The money raised will be used for investments in storage space and irrigation (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]