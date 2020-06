Romania records 145 daily coronavirus cases, total exceeds 20,700

Romania records 145 daily coronavirus cases, total exceeds 20,700. Romania recorded 145 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,749 on Tuesday, June 9, at 13:00, the authorities announced. Of the confirmed cases, 14,910 patients have recovered. By the same date, 1,345 Covid-19 patients died, while 152 were being treated in intensive (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]