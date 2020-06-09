JLL: New Residential Properties In Bucharest Generate 5%-7% Return On Investment, Among Highest In The Region



JLL: New Residential Properties In Bucharest Generate 5%-7% Return On Investment, Among Highest In The Region.

The return on investment (ROI) of new residential properties in capital Bucharest ranges from 5% to 7%, and the best level, of 6.5%, is recorded by apartments further from the city center, in higher-density districts, such as Dristor-Vitan, Berceni, Rahova, Crangasi, per JLL Bucharest Living (...)