Kaufland 2019 Turnover Up 8% YoY To RON11.8B

Kaufland 2019 Turnover Up 8% YoY To RON11.8B. German-held retailer Kaufland reported a turnover of RON11.8 billion in 2019, 8% higher than in the first half of 2018, per ZF calculations based on public data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]