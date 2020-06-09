Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 145 to 20,749

Another 145 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information, bringing the total case count to 20,749, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Tuesday at noon. Of the people confirmed positive, 14,910 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 152 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Romania's COVID-19 total death toll as of now is 1,345. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]